Left Menu

UK unions to meet with Gupta's Liberty Steel after Greensill insolvency

"Sanjeev Gupta needs to tell us exactly what the administration means for Liberty’s UK businesses and how he plans to protect jobs," a statement said. "The future of Liberty’s strategic steel assets must be secured and we are ready to work with all stakeholders to find a solution." A source at another trade union confirmed that a meeting was set for Tuesday. GFG declined to comment on the union meeting or on what Greensill Capital's insolvency means for its business.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:41 IST
UK unions to meet with Gupta's Liberty Steel after Greensill insolvency
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Trade unions in Britain said they will meet with officials from British tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel on Tuesday to seek assurances about jobs after a major financial backer went into administration.

Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday, its administrators said, days after losing investor funding and insurance coverage for its supply chain financing business. Liberty is part of the GFG Alliance, a conglomerate owned by the family of Gupta and one of the biggest customers of Greensill Capital, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Community trade union said it planned to ask Liberty about the future of the company and job security. "Sanjeev Gupta needs to tell us exactly what the administration means for Liberty's UK businesses and how he plans to protect jobs," a statement said.

"The future of Liberty's strategic steel assets must be secured and we are ready to work with all stakeholders to find a solution." A source at another trade union confirmed that a meeting was set for Tuesday.

GFG declined to comment on the union meeting or on what Greensill Capital's insolvency means for its business. Last week, it said it had alternative funders to Greensill and that it was generating positive cash flow. "GFG Alliance has adequate current funds and its plans to bring in fresh capital through refinancing are progressing well," spokesman Andrew Mitchell told Reuters.

Gupta has amassed a portfolio of assets, mostly in steel and aluminium, by acquiring troubled operations and turning them around. Liberty says it is the third largest steelmaker in the Britain, with nine sites employing about 3,000 people. In total, around 5,000 people work for GFG Alliance in the UK, according to Mitchell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in CO...

Ice hockey-NWHL to play out virus-hit season in Boston

The National Womens Hockey League, which last month suspended its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak across some teams, said on Monday it will complete the abbreviated campaign over two days later this month in Boston. Daily COVID-19 testing...

Vijayan attacks BJP, calls Amit Shah an "embodiment of communalism"

Hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called him an embodiment of communalism and said the BJP leader was jailed for the crimes of alleged kidnapping and fake encounters, a reference...

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021