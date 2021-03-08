Left Menu

Iran starts enriching with more advanced IR-2m machines at Natanz -IAEA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Iran has started enriching uranium with a third cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz, the U.N. nuclear watchdog told its member states on Monday, further breaching Iran's 2015 deal with major powers.

"On 7 March 2021, the Agency verified ... that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into the third cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report obtained by Reuters, referring to uranium hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges.

"The fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges was installed but had yet to be fed with natural UF6; installation of a fifth cascade of IR-2m centrifuges was ongoing; and installation of a sixth cascade of IR-2m centrifuges had yet to begin," it added.

