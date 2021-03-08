Left Menu

Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait

He gets back with files and returns with replies, the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:26 IST
Farmers will head for Parliament if needed: Tikait
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors wouldreach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.

Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally here.

''If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws.

3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors,'' he said.

Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Tikait said he was powerless.

''The leader you all have chosen has no power. He can't reply to us on his own. He gets back with files and returns with replies,'' the BKU leader said at Sheopur Krishi Mandi.

Tikait would be addressing rallies at Rewa and Jabalpur in the state on March 14 and March 15, respectively, MP BKU general secretary Anil Yadav had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF praises progress in Sudan, calls for further economic reform

The International Monetary Fund IMF managing director approved on Monday the first review of Sudans Staff-Monitored Program SMP but called for reform of a customs exchange rate and more transparency over state-owned enterprises.The Sudanese...

Brazil judge annuls Lula's convictions, opens door to 2022 run

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that could allow the popular politician to run in next years presidential election. In a surprise...

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel -U.S. says

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden admini...

Around 1,000 women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

Around 1,000 women gathered near Istanbuls main Taksim Square on Monday, protesting what they see as a lack of action by authorities to prevent and punish violence against women, in a country where femicide rates have surged in recent years...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021