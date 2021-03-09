Left Menu

'Climate ninjas' overlooked as little finance reaches women

In a mountainous country like Nepal, with plenty of hydropower, public transport that runs on green electricity can reduce both climate-heating emissions and urban air pollution - but instead the government spent nearly $2 billion to import fossil fuels in the 2019 fiscal year, Manandhar said. "It is very sad to see that this electric vehicle sector hasn't really grown," she told a discussion on gender equality and climate action organised by London-based think-tank Chatham House on International Women's Day.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 02:43 IST
'Climate ninjas' overlooked as little finance reaches women
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

* Green micro-businesses run by women struggle to access funding * Global climate funds still grappling with how to get cash to local groups

* More governments include gender needs in climate action plans By Megan Rowling

In Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, green public transport isn't new - women have been driving hundreds of electric three-wheeled, 12-seater buses for the past 25 years. But in some cases those vehicles are now rusting in garages because their owners cannot find the money to buy the more durable but also costlier new batteries needed to keep them on the road, said Sonika Manandhar, a young computer engineer and social entrepreneur.

It's women like these, running businesses on a tiny scale, that she wants to help with technology she developed to channel funds to borrowers that commercial banks shy away from - and tackle climate change at the same time. In a mountainous country like Nepal, with plenty of hydropower, public transport that runs on green electricity can reduce both climate-heating emissions and urban air pollution - but instead the government spent nearly $2 billion to import fossil fuels in the 2019 fiscal year, Manandhar said.

"It is very sad to see that this electric vehicle sector hasn't really grown," she told a discussion on gender equality and climate action organised by London-based think-tank Chatham House on International Women's Day. "This conventional financial system is not really working for women, leading to women in the electric vehicle sector here in Nepal not being able to scale their business."

Manandhar's startup, Aeloi Technologies, allows impact investors to provide small loans in the form of digital tokens to women-run micro-businesses such as electric vehicles and climate-smart farming, so the women can continue to be "the climate ninjas they are right now". British officials, climate and gender experts, and activists agreed at the discussion that not enough climate finance is going to the work of women and other individuals taking action on the ground, with more effort needed to fill the gap.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK's international champion on adaptation and resilience for the COP26 climate summit Britain will host in November, said her government sees supporting women as crucial in driving climate action in developing countries. "Climate finance can only be effective if it gets to the people who need it most," she told Monday's online event.

Britain plans to collect data on how its climate finance for the next five years - 11.6 billion pounds ($16 billion) - is supporting gender equality, and is part of a taskforce with the European Investment Bank looking at gender and climate investment. Alicia Herbert, gender envoy at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said it was important not just to increase climate finance for developing countries but to make it more accessible, efficient and better able to meet women's needs.

PLANS BUT LITTLE ACTION Zohra Moosa, executive director of Mama Cash, an international fund that supports women's, girls' and transgender groups at the local level, said many global climate finance organisations had set goals to give women a larger share of funding, but had little expertise in how to put that into practice.

She urged funders to work directly with the local groups, rather than channel money only through larger environmental organisations, saying "bigger is not better". Moosa, whose non-profit provides grants, know-how and networking opportunities, said the Green Climate Fund, for instance, understood the importance of making funding benefit men and women equally but was still grappling with how to do it.

Finance isn't reaching groups "that we know make a difference at community level", she added. Those could include women running small farms in Nepal as their husbands migrate to seek work, but who lack tools and resources to adapt to worsening climate extremes, Manandhar said.

In many developing countries, nearly 80% of women are engaged in farming - and in Africa they manage 90% of household fuelwood and water supplies, noted Verania Chao, a gender and climate change specialist with the U.N. Development Programme. As they disproportionately suffer the impacts of climate change, including disasters, women need to be involved in solutions - something governments are starting to grasp, she told the event.

That is reflected in the larger number of countries, such as Chile, Moldova and Nepal, that have included women and gender in their updated national climate action plans, being submitted ahead of COP26, she noted. Moosa said all proposals for climate action should be required to be "gender just" - or should be thrown out.

"Instead of trying to do what you were going to do and adding women or gender, try and do something that actually serves women and gender first," she urged. ($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president defends record on women's issues

Mexicos President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tried to focus attention Monday on the high number of women in his Cabinet, and not on the fact he has refused to break with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Hundreds of women marched in ...

Brazil reports 987 new coronavirus deaths on Monday

Brazil on Monday reported 987 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 266,398 deaths, the health ministry said.The country also reported 32,321 new cases of the virus, bringing the total infected to 11,051,665, the ministry s...

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

Demonstrators in Myanmars biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 pm curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighbourhood....

One in three travel destinations still fully closed to international tourists: UN agency

Among the destinations now off limits, more than half of them have been inaccessible to overseas travelers since 27 April last year.UNWTO 9th travel restrictions report is out 32 destinations are completely closed for intl tourism 34 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021