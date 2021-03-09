Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown at 16 hotspots in Thane from today

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31.

09-03-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from today till March 31. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, 9,068 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday. The state has so far reported 22,28,471 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, 97,637 active cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said. A total of 52,500 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

With 9,068 more recoveries in the state, as many as 20,77,112 cases have recovered from the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

