Delhi's air quality improves, enters 'moderate' category

Delhi's overall air quality entered the 'moderate' category on Tuesday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Yesterday, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 269, in the 'poor' category.

Areas near Lodhi Road (183), Pusa Road (166) reported moderate air quality today. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category. Surface winds are east-northeasterly and moderate. Lower-level winds are likely to be easterly-northeasterly for the next three days. A marginal decrease in surface winds is forecasted for the next 24 hrs. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but in the higher end of the Moderate to Poor category for the next two days. An increase in dust concentration is likely in the coming days," informed SAFAR. Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature can go up to 32 degree Celsius.

"A partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning" is likely in Delhi as per the Meteorological Department. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is also likely in Delhi and nearby areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also informed in a tweet: "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of West, North, Southwest Delhi, Jhajjar, Bawal during next 2 hours." (ANI)

