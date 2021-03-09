Left Menu

Delhi's air quality improves, enters 'moderate' category

Delhi's overall air quality entered the 'moderate' category on Tuesday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 09:58 IST
Delhi's air quality improves, enters 'moderate' category
Visual near India Gate in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's overall air quality entered the 'moderate' category on Tuesday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 173, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Yesterday, the national capital had recorded an AQI of 269, in the 'poor' category.

Areas near Lodhi Road (183), Pusa Road (166) reported moderate air quality today. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category. Surface winds are east-northeasterly and moderate. Lower-level winds are likely to be easterly-northeasterly for the next three days. A marginal decrease in surface winds is forecasted for the next 24 hrs. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but in the higher end of the Moderate to Poor category for the next two days. An increase in dust concentration is likely in the coming days," informed SAFAR. Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature can go up to 32 degree Celsius.

"A partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning" is likely in Delhi as per the Meteorological Department. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is also likely in Delhi and nearby areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also informed in a tweet: "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of West, North, Southwest Delhi, Jhajjar, Bawal during next 2 hours." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Mar 9

- India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate.- Amid COVID19 pandemic, India playing rightful role as leader in vaccine development UN Women Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia - Stories relating to COVID-19, its...

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.The Prime Minist...

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict dies

Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, has died at his residence here after a prolonged illness, a police official said.Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in ...

Japan's Terumo says makes syringe to draw 7 doses from Pfizer vaccine vials

Japans Terumo Corp said on Tuesday it has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc , at least one more than accessible with existing syringes.The health ministry approved the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021