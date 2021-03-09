Left Menu

Punjab: Girls escape from Jalandhar ashram, allege lack of facilities

Several girls on Monday evening alleged that they tried to escape from an ashram in Jalandhar as they were not being given proper food and protested the lack of facilities.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:21 IST
Visual of girls outside Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several girls on Monday evening alleged that they tried to escape from an ashram in Jalandhar as they were not being given proper food and protested the lack of facilities. "A group of girls who stayed at Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar tried to escape from the place. They said that they were not being given proper food and other facilities at the place," said Jalandhar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh.

"The ashram is being run by the state government for the welfare of the women and children in the state," he said. "We reached the spot when we came to know about the incident. We are trying to address their grievances. Further probe is underway," said the police officer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

