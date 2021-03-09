Left Menu

President Kovind, Amit Shah condole loss of lives in Kolkata fire incident

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the fire that took place in Kolkata on Monday evening and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:25 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the fire that took place in Kolkata on Monday evening and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. At least nine people, including four personnel of the fire department, two Railway personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) died in the incident at a 13-storied-office building of the Eastern Railway in Kolkata's Strand Road, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed.

"Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Kovind tweeted. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, too expressed anguish and condolences.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a fire accident in Kolkata. My deepest condolences and thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he tweeted. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the fire and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those who were seriously injured. The Prime Minister also tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The fire broke out on the top floor of the 13-storied building here at around 6 pm on Monday evening. As per a statement, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other Railway staff immediately rushed to the 13th floor and evacuated most of the staff present there. The fire brigade reached the incident site at around 6.30 pm and started operations to control the fire. The fire was brought under control by 11 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

