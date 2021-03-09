Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Maharashtra's Thane
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Asangaon area of Thane on Tuesday morning.ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:33 IST
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Asangaon area of Thane on Tuesday morning.
According to local authorities, a total of twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra