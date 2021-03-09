Left Menu

Village revenue officer apprehended for taking bribe in Andhra Pradesh

A village revenue officer has been apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for taking a bribe of Rs. 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A village revenue officer has been apprehended by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. "Our team apprehended a village revenue officer (VRO) K Venkata Nagaraju red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. D Venkata Sivaramakrishna, a farmer in Kurichedu village, went to K Venkata Nagaraju for recording the details of his mother and brother in the official records. The VRO demanded Rs 30,000 bribe and asked him to give an advance of Rs 20,000. Sivaramakrishna registered a complaint to the ACB in this regard," ACB DSP Suryanarayana Rey told ANI on Monday.

"Accordingly, our team laid a trap to catch the officer. We caught the VRO red-handed while taking a bribe. The cash is recovered from him and Nagaraju accepted his crime. The accused officer will now be produced before the ACB special judge court," Reddy said. He added that further probe is underway in the case. (ANI)

