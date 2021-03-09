Left Menu

Farmers protest: Deployment of CAPF companies in Delhi extended till March 15

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the deployment of 93 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the national capital till March 15 for law and order duties.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:03 IST
Farmers protest: Deployment of CAPF companies in Delhi extended till March 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the three farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the deployment of 93 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the national capital till March 15 for law and order duties. "The MHA has extended the deployment of 93 companies of CAPFs including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Delhi till March 15," informed the ministry on Tuesday.

"Rest 20 companies of CRPF, BSF and CISF will be de-inducted after March 10," it added. On February 24, addressing a Kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan's Sikar, Rakesh Tikait had threatened the central government and said that if the three laws are not repealed, the farmers will 'gherao' the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The implementation of the three laws was, in January, put on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National flags on high masts to be unfurled at 500 places across Delhi on occasion of 75th Independence Day: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

National flags on high masts to be unfurled at 500 places across Delhi on occasion of 75th Independence Day Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

England players suffered weight loss in fourth Test against India, says Stokes

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he and his teammates endured sudden weight loss during the fourth and final Test against India here after a stomach illness hit the tourists before the match. England lost the four-Test ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.The Senate on ...

Paresh Rawal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.V for vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021