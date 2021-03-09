Left Menu

Six held for thrashing man to death in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man which took place on Monday night in the Rajouri Garden area of the national capital, the police have informed.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man which took place on Monday night in the Rajouri Garden area of the national capital, the police have informed. According to the police, there was a quarrel between the deceased's neighbours as they all were creating ruckus and nuisance by using unparliamentarily language and when the deceased and his mother objected to this, they started beating them.

"Rupesh, his brother Mukesh, his father Rajbahadur and uncle Rajbir came to pacify them but in meanwhile the accused namely Puneet, Deepa and Ravinder called their friends and all of them assaulted him (Rupesh) and his other family members with lathis with an intention to kill them," the police said. The police further said that the deceased was declared brought dead by the GGS hospital. The other family members also sustained injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 302/307/341/323/147/149/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rajouri Garden Police Station and an investigation is underway. The six people who have been arrested are Ravinder, Tarun, Anita, Priyanka, Deepa and Gaurav.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons," the police added. (ANI)

