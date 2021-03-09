Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Parliament ruckus, Batla House verdict extensively reported

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Tuesday prominently reported the ruckus in Parliament over rising fuel prices and the Batla House encounter case update.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Tuesday prominently reported the ruckus in Parliament over rising fuel prices and the Batla House encounter case update. Rashtriya Sahara: "Echo in Parliament over rising fuel prices, Opposition creates ruckus" was the top headline of the newspaper.

The newspaper reported extensively about the first day of the second phase of the budget session. Members of the Opposition Party repeated raised slogans against rising fuel prices in the country, due to which the session was delayed by two hours. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the Congress would continue its protest demanding discussion on a hike in fuel prices in Parliament.

The newspaper also reported about the verdict in the Batla House Encounter Case, where hours after the conviction of accused Ariz Khan by a Delhi court, his lawyer MS Khan said he will challenge the judgment in a superior court. Khan is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run. Hindustan Express: The second phase of the Budget session made top headlines in this publication as well. "Uproar against increase in prices of petroleum products", the headline read.

This newspaper also reported the news of the conviction of Ariz Khan in the Batla House encounter case. (ANI)

