Vigilance submits final report in bar bribery case against K Babu

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has submitted a final report in the bar bribery case against former minister and Congress leader K Babu in the Vigilance court here.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:56 IST
Former minister and Congress leader K Babu. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has submitted a final report in the bar bribery case against former minister and Congress leader K Babu in the Vigilance court here. The VACB sought the cancellation of further action into the case claiming the absence of evidence to prove the charges against Babu.

The report was submitted by the Vigilance Central Range Superintendent. The case pertains to Babu's involvement in the corruption of Rs 100 crore over issuing of new bar licenses and closure of liquor outlets close to bars.

Vigilance booked K Babu over the complaint of Kerala Hotel Industrial Association president and Palakkad native VM Radhakrishnan. "Babu took action to immediately issue license to some bars while keeping some applications pending. He also took a decision to favour the interests of Kerala Bar Hotel Association owners. He misused his powers to shut down the liquor outlets situated close to the bars of his friends and benamis. Crores of rupees were collected annually to renew the bar license through the Kerala Bar hotel association. He also issued an order restricting the issuance of bar license without his consent," the complaint said.

The probe was initiated in 2016 after Baby was accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the Excise Minister in the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala. He has been accused of taking bribes during the controversial closure of bars in the state and was forced to resign from his post due to the strictures passed against him by the Kerala High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

