Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha govt restrict congregation, melas on occasion of Maha Shivaratri

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday restricted any kind of congregation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 11.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:18 IST
COVID-19: Odisha govt restrict congregation, melas on occasion of Maha Shivaratri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday restricted any kind of congregation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 11. In a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed them to restrict congregations, gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation considering local situations, circulation space availing within temples and its premises to enter strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

"Mela and congregations outside or within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings and crowding," the guideline stated. The guideline further stated that the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Moreover, the State government has also directed Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take stringent action against persons under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt says private companies developed 38 farm markets in last 3 years

Private companies have developed 38 farm markets in four states with a total investment of over Rs 300 crore in the last three years, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and added that the new farm law...

BJP may replace U'khand CM

With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister.Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state wh...

Assam breaks all records in poll seizures, Rs 18cr worth items caught so far

Assam broke all previous records in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs and other goods in the run-up to the Assembly polls with various agencies already confiscating over Rs 18 crore worth of items and arresting around 110 people in the last 1...

Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

While launching the Maitri Setu connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model, which do not have a double-engine government. Speaking through video conference, PM Modi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021