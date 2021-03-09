COVID-19: Odisha govt restrict congregation, melas on occasion of Maha Shivaratri

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday restricted any kind of congregation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 11. In a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed them to restrict congregations, gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation considering local situations, circulation space availing within temples and its premises to enter strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

"Mela and congregations outside or within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings and crowding," the guideline stated. The guideline further stated that the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Moreover, the State government has also directed Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take stringent action against persons under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws. (ANI)

