Indian farmer thrashed by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal

An Indian farmer was on Monday thrashed by two Bangladeshi nationals after he tried to stop them from fishing in the Indian territory, a Border Security Force (BSF) official has informed. The matter will be raised by the BSF in the upcoming flag meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) of Bangladesh.

According to the BSF sources, "On March 8, an Indian farmer in Dangapara, Murshidabad of West Bengal went for cultivation ahead of fencing. He observed that some Bangladeshi nationals were fishing from his pond near the international border when he objected and asked Bangladeshi civilians to stop fishing and go back to Bangladeshi, they did not pay any heed and thrashed him badly and also tried to push him into the pond." "In the meantime, the BSF OP on duty near the area noticed the incident and immediately informed the troops. On seeing the BSF party, both the Bangladeshi nationals fled away towards Bangladesh and also took away belongings of the Indian farmer," BSF official said.

A protest note has been lodged by the unit and a flag meeting will also be conducted. (ANI)

