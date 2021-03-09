Left Menu

MP Assembly: Uproar on farm loan waiver, Cong members walk out

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:17 IST
MP Assembly: Uproar on farm loan waiver, Cong members walk out

Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI)The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed an uproar over the issue of farm loan waiver, following which the House was adjourned for five minutes.

When the House re-assembled, members of the opposition Congress staged a walkout over the issue.

Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary raised the issue during the Question Hour when he sought a reply from the state government on whether it would continue to waive off loans of the ''remaining farmers'', as per the initiative taken during the previous Kamal Nath government.

However, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel alleged that the Congress deceived farmers on the issue of loan waiver.

Congress members opposed this statement and said the present BJP-led government had admitted that loans of 27 lakh farmers were waived off during the previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

The state government should now clarify whether it would waive loans of the remaining farmers or not, they asked.

This led to noisy scenes as both the ruling and opposition members started speaking simultaneously.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that no farmer got the benefit of loan waiver worth Rs 2 lakh during the Congress rule.

Later, Congress members Priyavrat Singh, Govind Singh, Sajjan Singh and others termed the BJP government as ''anti- farmer''.

This was followed by heated arguments between the opposition and treasury benches.

Speaker Girish Gautam then adjourned the House for five minutes.

When the House re-assembled, the discussion over the issue continued.

Amid the uproar, Congress members staged a walkout.

PTI ADU GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID cases will surge again even with vaccines, medical officer says

Britain will see a resurgence in coronavirus cases at some point and cant bring deaths from COVID-19 down to zero even with a successful vaccine rollout, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday. Whitty said that caution ...

India imports 19.97 mn tons of fertilisers till Feb: Gowda

The country imported 19.97 million tonnes of fertiliser till February in the current fiscal and there was no shortage of supply during the kharif and rabi season, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Tuesday.Gowda, i...

Man posing as Army captain dupes job seekers, held

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force STF on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a captain of the Indian Army and duped several people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the force.The accused, Anand Kumar alias Ra...

Hindware Appliances launches a disruptive range of IoT enabled Air Coolers, strengthens its air cooler segment

New Delhi India, March 9 ANIBusinessWire India Somany Home Innovation Limited SHIL, makers of Hindware Appliances, today launched Indias first foldable Air Cooler i-Fold and a futuristic range of IoT-enabled Air Coolers. The new range is in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021