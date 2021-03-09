UP's Lalitpur to have airport soon, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. "An airport will be constructed in Lalitpur. Now, wherever you want to go from here, you will be able to visit in a short time," Adityanath said.

He added that a medical college will also be constructed soon in the district. The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of 'Bandai Dam' in Lalitpur today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)