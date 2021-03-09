UP's Lalitpur to have airport soon, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.ANI | Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. "An airport will be constructed in Lalitpur. Now, wherever you want to go from here, you will be able to visit in a short time," Adityanath said.
He added that a medical college will also be constructed soon in the district. The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of 'Bandai Dam' in Lalitpur today. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adityanath
- Uttar
- Lalitpur
- Yogi Adityanath
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath government presents its first paperless budget in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Rs 5,50,270.78 crore Uttar Pradesh budget for 2021-22 presented in State Assembly on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Welfare-oriented budget represents sentiment of UP's 24 crore people: Adityanath
Welfare-oriented budget represents sentiment of UP's 24 crore people: Adityanath
Adityanath govt presents its last budget before UP polls, counts on infra development