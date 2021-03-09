Left Menu

UP's Lalitpur to have airport soon, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

ANI | Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:01 IST
UP's Lalitpur to have airport soon, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that an airport will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. "An airport will be constructed in Lalitpur. Now, wherever you want to go from here, you will be able to visit in a short time," Adityanath said.

He added that a medical college will also be constructed soon in the district. The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of 'Bandai Dam' in Lalitpur today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders: Mamata.

I am outsider for some for whom those coming from Gujarat are insiders Mamata....

Political storm over Kolkata fire incident

A day after a devastating blaze claimed nine lives at the New Koilaghat building of Eastern Railway here, a political storm has broken out ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, with the BJP blaming the TMC government for poor disaster manage...

UK COVID cases will surge again even with vaccines, medical officer says

Britain will see a resurgence in coronavirus cases at some point and cant bring deaths from COVID-19 down to zero even with a successful vaccine rollout, Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday. Whitty said that caution ...

India imports 19.97 mn tons of fertilisers till Feb: Gowda

The country imported 19.97 million tonnes of fertiliser till February in the current fiscal and there was no shortage of supply during the kharif and rabi season, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Tuesday.Gowda, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021