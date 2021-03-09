Left Menu

Oprah-backed Oatly to open UK factory to meet growing oat milk demand

Oatly, backed by Oprah Winfrey and rapper Jay-Z, plans to open its first plant-based dairy in the UK, producing up to 300 million liters of oat milk per year at launch in 2023, the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:46 IST
Oprah-backed Oatly to open UK factory to meet growing oat milk demand

Oatly, backed by Oprah Winfrey and rapper Jay-Z, plans to open its first plant-based dairy in the UK, producing up to 300 million liters of oat milk per year at launch in 2023, the company said on Tuesday. The Sweden-based company, which submitted plans in February for an initial public offering, said the new factory to be located in Peterborough will source oats locally across the UK and will supply the national market.

"The UK is a really important driver of the global plant-based movement, with the growing demand for Oatly across the country, and we're excited to supply this increased demand," Oatly UK General Manager Ishan Paran said. Fast-food chains and upscale restaurants have created new menus to attract health- and environment-conscious diners and much of the demand for plant-based food and drink is being led by millennials and generation Z consumers.

The vegan food and drink products maker, founded by brothers Rickard and Björn Öste, said the new UK factory will have the capacity to grow and produce up to 450 million liters of oat drink per year. The company, which sells its Oatly brand of products in more than 20 countries across Europe and Asia, could be valued at more than $5 billion, possibly up to $10 billion, people close to the matter told Reuters last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...

FACTBOX-Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after UN call for sanctions

Major global oil companies, working in Myanmar, are in the spotlight after the UNs human rights investigator called last week for coordinated international sanctions on the countrys state energy firm, MOGE.Companies such as Frances Total or...

People have faith in Gandhis, Cong united under Sonia: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is united and vibrant under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.G...

Patriarchal Albania offers little compassion for same-sex relationships

Sara, a 26-year-old woman from Tirana, is reluctant to talk about her love life with friends and family as they cannot understand her attraction to people of the same sex. Like other Balkan countries aiming to become members of the European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021