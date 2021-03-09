Strengthening associations, promotion of Indian ways of living to be RSS's agenda during Bengaluru meet

Left Menu

To expand the organisation over the next three years and to promote interest in the traditional Indian way of living will be the top agenda for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when its top decision-making body meets in Bengaluru this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika To expand the organisation over the next three years and to promote interest in the traditional Indian ways of living will be the top agenda for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when its top decision-making body meets in Bengaluru this month.

According to sources in RSS, when it's top functionaries meet on March 19 and March 20, there would be detailed discussions on how to promote Indian culture and the traditional ways of living among Indian families. Also, RSS affiliates like BJP will not be participating in person.

"However, two sessions will be with affiliates and other members virtually. The numbers of members participating in Bengaluru will be around 500 as we need to take in stock Covid guidelines," said a senior functionary. The Sangh functionaries believe that as an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Bharatiya Jeevan Paddhati' or the Indian ways of life were adopted by many families during the lockdown.

"Now, that society came in touch with the Indian side it should be promoted and not forgotten. To ensure this, discussions will be held on how to promote culture," stated the RSS member. The Sangh also believes that society's interest in yoga, family values, proximity to families, Ayurveda and awareness towards environment and nature were renewed due to Covid.

In addition to this, RSS would also be expanding its reach by working on social organisations that came in touch with the Sangh and its affiliates during the lockdown. "We worked with many organisations like Isha Foundation and Art of Living along with NGOs to help people. Many may not be wanting to be associated with Sangh directly but their trust in Sangh has grown. We will try to build on that faith and trust and strengthen associations," added the RSS member.

RSS will also discuss ways to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. (ANI)

