MoHUA highlights commendable endeavours of women beneficiaries of PMAY-U

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) organised a virtual programme to honour and highlight the commendable endeavours of the women beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and other women associated with the Scheme at various levels. The programme was organised yesterday on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021.

Shri Hardeep S Puri, MoS, (I/C), Housing and Urban Affairs, said, "In the spirit of the core Indian philosophy of 'Grihswaminy', it is the woman who makes the house, a home. Ownership of a house not only empowers a woman but also makes the house a better place for her family. With an asset, such as a house, a woman has an enhanced sense of safety, a more active role in household decision-making and also a sense of financial security."

The Minister added that the Ministry is committed to realise the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister to provide 'Housing for All' by 2022 and emphasised that access to better housing has dynamic inter-linking impacts on the lives of women, their children, and the entire family.

The Scheme, at its very core, empowers women. The houses constructed or acquired under PMAY(U) are in the name of the female member of the household or in joint name with the lady's name at first. Every house under PMAY(U) ensures safety, security and dignity of life, along with access to basic civic amenities like toilet electricity and water connection.

At the event, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, interacted with the women beneficiaries from the comfort of their homes to know about their journey and transformation that happened in their lives after getting a house under PMAY(U). A virtual tour of the beneficiaries' house was also streamed online.

Secretary, MoHUA, congratulated 'Matru Shakti' and highlighted how empowered women feel through PMAY(U) after getting a house. He stated that the Scheme was conceptualised by the Hon'ble Prime Minister to empower women through house ownership. " We feel fortunate to be able to give happiness to millions of people by given them their dream home," Secretary, MoHUA, said.

Shri Mishra released a Compendium titled 'Empowering Women through PMAY(U)', which is a compilation of inspiring stories of women beneficiaries of PMAY(U). These beneficiaries were felicitated during the launch of Light House Projects (LHPs), under GHTC-India, by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 1st January 2021. He said that these life-transforming stories will inspire women.

'PMAY(U) Awards 2021 - 100 Day Challenge' was also launched by Secretary, MoHUA. This will promote healthy competition amongst States/UTs to fast-track completion and delivery of houses within the Mission period. Stating the importance of this Challenge, Secretary, MoHUA, urged all States/UTs/ULBs and other stakeholders to get into implementation mode and ensure that houses are completed and delivered to the beneficiaries on time.

Secretary, MoHUA, said that the year 2021 is very crucial for the Mission and people associated with it should keep working to achieve the goals.

Shri Amrit Abhijat, JS&MD, Housing for All, MoHUA, briefed States/UTs about the details and parameters of 'PMAY(U) Awards - 100 Day Challenge'. He said, "To give people of the country the desired outcome under PMAY(U), States/UTs should work according to the nuances of the Mission and deliver 100% result."

Towards the end of the programme, the ULBs conducted a focused group discussion on 'Empowering Women through PMAY(U)', wherein the beneficiaries shared and discussed their houses and their empowerment stories.

PMAY(U) is in its sixth year of implementation. So far, against the assessed demand of 112 lakh houses, the Ministry has sanctioned 111 lakh houses; out of which, 73 lakh are grounded and over 43 lakh have been delivered.

Access to a house is the primary indicator of the social and economic well-being and dignity of a person. Recognising this fact, the Mission gives impetus to women empowerment through ensuring ownership of the house.

(With Inputs from PIB)