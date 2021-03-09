Left Menu

Swaraj Tractor plans to launch new range of tractors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:14 IST
Mahindra group's Swaraj plans to launch a new range of tractors in both higher and lower horsepower (hp) to support small farmers in their puddling operations.

The tractor maker also said it has introduced a series of initiatives in paddy mechanization in Andhra Pradesh Pradesh and Telangana as it seeks to enhance its presence further in the region, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Recently, Swaraj launched the New Swaraj 742XT tractor. Developed exclusively for paddy mechanization, the 45hp (33.55 kW) tractor achieved success for its performance and fuel efficiency in puddling operations, the company said.

''With paddy as a key crop of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we at Swaraj want to further build on our incredibly strong brand in the region, through the introduction of a range of solutions for the paddy farmer,'' Harish Chavan, Chief Executive Officer at Swaraj Division said.

According to him, greater scope for mechanization of the rice crop in the region will further enable farmers to contribute to the substantial improvement in productivity and production of paddy from these states.

''We will continue to launch products and solutions specifically developed for paddy farming in the region,'' Chavan added.

The company will introduce new tractors in the higher hp range, including four-wheel drive tractors and lower hp tractors, to support small farmers in their puddling operations.

Puddling is a key activity in the cultivation of rice.

With traditional methods of paddy cultivation being labour intensive, time-consuming and less profitable, there is a steady shift from manual labour to mechanical sources in both states, it said.

With tractor sales having more than doubled over the last five years, ongoing support from respective state governments, along with other favourable conditions has increased paddy production, the company noted.

Further, the company said it has also introduced a range of farm machinery and offers harvesting solutions from wet paddy to dry cereals to increase productivity and lower grain losses, for broadacre farms and small landholdings.

Swaraj manufactures 15HP-65HP range tractors and also provides complete farming solutions.

