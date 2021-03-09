Bayer partners with GIZ, MAVIM to empower rural women in Maharashtra

German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Tuesday said it has partnered with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) to rebuild rural livelihoods and improve women's health awareness in under-developed areas of Maharashtra.

Bayer, GIZ, and MAVIM will support rural women smallholders in Maharashtra focusing on the districts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Amaravati under a year-long 1 million euro (Rs 8.7 crore) COVID-response programme, Bayer said in a statement.

They are working together in a development partnership of the develoPPP.de program, that the GIZ implements on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

GIZ is a global service provider for sustainable development and education.

''This project holds special significance for us as we are contributing towards better nutrition and health for rural women, with interventions from both our Crop Science and Pharmaceuticals businesses. Bayer will support women smallholders to improve their livelihoods through agriculture and create awareness on women's health topics,'' said D Narain, Senior Bayer Representative, South Asia.

As of date, Bayer has engaged with 30-locally registered Women Farmer Federations in 9 districts of Maharashtra covering 30 blocks.

Each of these federations has over 2,000 members and over 2,500 farmers across 13 blocks have received agri-inputs and advisory. The federations plan to procure agri-inputs for over 500 to 1,000 farmers for summer vegetables to reach 6,000 farmers throughout the Kharif season in 2021.

