Left Menu

Telangana cops rescue blackbuck, nab three poachers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:20 IST
Telangana cops rescue blackbuck, nab three poachers
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Three people were on Tuesday nabbed here for allegedly indulging in the hunting of wild animals and a blackbuck was rescued from their possession, police said.

They used to hunt deer and sold deer meat to needy customers, they said.

A police team along with forest department officials apprehended the trio and rescued the blackbuck and also recovered butchered parts of another deer.

Two of the accused told police they committed the same offense more than 10 times earlier, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The trio and the animal were later handed over to the forest department for further investigation, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...

FACTBOX-Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after UN call for sanctions

Major global oil companies, working in Myanmar, are in the spotlight after the UNs human rights investigator called last week for coordinated international sanctions on the countrys state energy firm, MOGE.Companies such as Frances Total or...

People have faith in Gandhis, Cong united under Sonia: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is united and vibrant under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.G...

Patriarchal Albania offers little compassion for same-sex relationships

Sara, a 26-year-old woman from Tirana, is reluctant to talk about her love life with friends and family as they cannot understand her attraction to people of the same sex. Like other Balkan countries aiming to become members of the European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021