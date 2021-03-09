Telangana cops rescue blackbuck, nab three poachers

Three people were on Tuesday nabbed here for allegedly indulging in the hunting of wild animals and a blackbuck was rescued from their possession, police said.

They used to hunt deer and sold deer meat to needy customers, they said.

A police team along with forest department officials apprehended the trio and rescued the blackbuck and also recovered butchered parts of another deer.

Two of the accused told police they committed the same offense more than 10 times earlier, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The trio and the animal were later handed over to the forest department for further investigation, the release added.

