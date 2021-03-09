No plan to aid gas-based power plants at this juncture, says Power Min

The government has decided to not provide support to gas-based power plants that are stranded or running at a sub-optimal level in view of the states' reluctance to give any concession to these projects and rise in capacity utilisation of these plants, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

''In the light of the reluctance of the States to give any waiver/ concession and the fact that gas-based power generation grew without any support, it was decided that there may not be any need to have any policy on providing support to the gas-based power plants at this juncture,'' Power Minister RK Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister told the House that the gas prices were falling since last year and in 2019-20 the plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of gas-based generating stations was 22.15 per cent and until August 2020, despite lower demand due to COVID-19, the PLF of gas-based power plants had risen to 26.64 per cent.

This has happened without any support due to lower LNG price, the minister added.

According to the reply, the proposal to revive the e-RLNG (gas subsidy) scheme to provide support to the gas-based plants was examined. The views of the states regarding waivers and concessions of state government taxes and levies were sought.

The minister said, ''State Governments are of the view that the proposed concession/waivers for the revival of gas-based plants are not feasible/viable in current scenarios and they are not in favour of exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on transportation of the scheme gas''.

In order to revive and improve the utilisation of gas-based capacity in the country, the government had sanctioned a scheme for utilisation of gas-based power generation capacity for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The scheme envisaged supply of imported spot Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) to the stranded gas-based plants as well as plants receiving domestic gas, selected through a reverse e-bidding process. The scheme also envisaged sacrifices to be made collectively by all stakeholders and support from Power System Development Fund (PSDF). The scheme ended on March 31, 2017.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) monitors gas supply position in respect of 2,3902 MW capacity of gas-based power plants in the country on a monthly basis. During the year 2020-2021 (up to January 2021) out of the total capacity of 2,3902 MW, only 5,438.50 MW capacity has nil generation due to non-availability of gas, Singh told the House.

In a separate reply, the minister said the hydropower generation in the country is projected to be higher at 150.01 billion units (BU) compared to the planned 140.35 BU in 2020-21.

Hydropower generation in the country is recorded at 141.28 BU till February 26, 2021 (this fiscal) from 46.20GW installed generation capacity as on February 28, 2021.

In another reply to the House, Singh stated that the power consumption in the country fell 3.2 per cent to 1,046.77 BU during April-January this fiscal from 1,081.67 BU in the same period in 2019-20. The power consumption or energy supplied in 2019-20 was 1,284.44 BU.

''In the current year 2020-21 (up to January 2021), there was a slight contraction in demand of electric energy in the first quarter due to Covid-19 pandemic, which has again picked up since the month of September 2020,'' he added.

