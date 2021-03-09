Left Menu

Alwar sexual assault case: Adhere to MHA guidelines, NCW tells Rajasthan police

Taking cognisance of the matter where a woman was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of a police station in Alwar, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, seeking adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Taking cognisance of the matter where a woman was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of a police station in Alwar, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, seeking adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault. The NCW has sent a three-member fact-finding team to Alwar to probe the matter. The commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter, and "a copy of the letter has also been sent to Superintendent of Police, Alwar".

"NCW has come across a media report wherein it is alleged that a woman who had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband on March 2 was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of the police station in Alwar," the commission said in a media statement. "The commission is seriously concerned about the reported incident. It is the duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes," it added.

It is alleged that a woman was raped for three days at the Kherli Police Station in Alwar. According to Jaipur Range Inspector General Hawasing Ghumaria, the woman had gone to file a complaint on March 1 regarding a matter involving dowry with her in-laws. "The woman told us that the incidents took place on March 1, 2, and 3. There is a room near the police booth where the inspector lives. The incident allegedly took place there," Ghumaria said.

The accused sub-inspector was on Monday arrested. "We had sent the woman for a medical examination but she refused. But since this is a very serious matter, we have arrested the inspector," he added. (ANI)

