Max Fashion’s #YouAreSoBeautifull initiative makes us rethink our definition of beauty

Crafted by DViO Digital, this initiative pays a compliment to women for being ‘beautiFULL’ as she is Womanhood is a special journey. From colouring your hair a fiery hue to proudly flaunting your greys. A journey from yelling out “Mom!” when you can’t find something to being the one who is answering these calls. A journey from asking parents for pocket money to get that beautiful dress to being the one who is arranging an international trip for her parents. A journey of creating beautiful memories to sitting down in a park and reminiscing those memories over laughs with family and friends. It is a journey that fleets by and we sometimes forget to savour these moments and appreciate the beauty that lies in it.

Max Fashion’s#YouAreSoBeautifull initiative created in collaboration with DViO Digital is all about celebrating this special journey. The initiative commenced with a short video which takes you through this journey and highlights the small everyday things that make a woman ‘beautiFULL’. It makes us realise the many roles women play in our society, it adds layers to the traditional definition of beauty, and it compliments women for really being who they are.

This year-long initiative which commenced this International Women’s Day, has a very positive take on celebrating womanhood. It finds beauty in the small everyday things that often go unnoticed. It finds beauty in a woman’s ability to be able to fiercely love herself, to be optimistic no matter what the circumstances are, to be ambitious and fearless and to ace multi-tasking, both at work and home.

The 360-degree initiative involved both online and on-ground activities and garnered phenomenal response within just days of launch. With 350+ exclusive workshops across 60 cities, Max Fashion nailed their on-ground activities. With numerous influencer collaborations, contests across various platforms and AR filters, this initiative was talk of town in every way.

Expressing his views on the initiative, JitenMahendra, Senior Vice President - Marketing of Max Fashion said “Starting this International Women’s Day, we wanted to go beyond appreciating women for their external beauty, their achievements and their talents. We wanted to appreciate them for who they are, recognise how they are ‘beautiFULL’ as they are, while living their everyday lives. This isn’t just another campaign, it’s a very conscious initiative taken up by Max Fashion to celebrate the journey of womanhood every single day.” Adding to this Sowmya Iyer, CEO and Founder of DViO Digital said, “Being a woman who has to juggle multiple roles every day, I could personally connect with this initiative. We women do so much for the society at large yet rarely ever expect anything in return, but the tiniest amount of recognition will have us smiling throughout the day. This initiative does exactly that, pays a compliment to every woman for the dynamic roles she plays in our society.” This initiative makes us want to take a moment to appreciate the women in our lives for who they are and tell them #YouAreSoBeautifull. It makes you want to appreciate your mom for cooking your favourite meal, it makes you want to appreciate your sister for helping you solve those complex math problems, it makes you want to appreciate your grandmother for knitting you those sweaters, it makes you want to appreciate your wife for being the one who forces you to eat healthy, it makes you want to appreciate your boss for being the perfectionist she is and it makes you want to appreciate your friend for being your 2am person.

