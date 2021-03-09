Left Menu

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britain's Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:22 IST
Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill
The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9. Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Peaty is the world record holder for the 50m and 100m breaststroke events and is one of the favorites to capture gold at Tokyo but the 26-year-old said it was all about being the fastest in the world.

"For me, as a personal journey, it's all about breaking world records and going faster," the 26-year-old told Reuters TV in an interview. "My mindset isn't just about winning, it's about dominating. And I think when you are talking about world records, you've got to almost have that different mindset.

"It's not just turning up to get gold there by this much, it's getting a world record by body length. That is what really, really switches me on." Peaty set the new world best of 56.88 seconds in 100m breaststroke at the 2019 world championships in South Korea and said there is more to come.

"I do believe we can go fast and whether I can put a limit on that, I don't know," said Peaty, who was speaking as part of his ambassadorial activities with luxury hotel brand Kerzner. "But you're looking at 56 low. I think there's another half-second in there you can respectfully take off. I'd absolutely go crazy if I went 55 if I saw 55 anything. I'd be like 'that's it, I've got to retire because that ain't going to happen again.

"To go anywhere near that you have got to have a perfect race, a perfect preparation. And not a single doubt in your mind that you can go fast."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.Rawat submitted his resignation to Governo...

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021