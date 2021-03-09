Left Menu

Par panel flags low subscription under farmer pension scheme

A Parliamentary panel has pulled up the government for very low level of enrollment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana PMKMY, under which a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 is provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60.The scheme was introduced in September 2019 and aimed to cover about 5 crore beneficiaries up to the 2021-22 fiscal, which has been revised downwards to 3 crores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:32 IST
Par panel flags low subscription under farmer pension scheme

A Parliamentary panel has pulled up the government for ''very low level'' of enrollment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PMKMY), under which a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 is provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60.

The scheme was introduced in September 2019 and aimed to cover about 5 crore beneficiaries up to the 2021-22 fiscal, which has been revised downwards to 3 crores. The PMKMY is a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers having cultivable land up to 2 hectares. Farmers within the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to get themselves enrolled under the scheme. The scheme aims at providing an assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month once the farmer attains the age of 60 years.

''The committee has been informed that only 21,20,310 farmers have subscribed to this scheme till date,'' the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Chaired by BJP MP P C Gaddigoudar said in its 24th report tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The panel said that PMKMY is a flagship social security scheme catering to provide financial security to most deprived section of our society. This Scheme, if properly implemented, will help small and marginal farmers which constitute majority farming community of our country, to lead a dignified life in their twilight years. ''However, the committee is not happy with very low level of enrolment under the scheme till date,'' the panel said and asked the ministry to identify the reasons for low subscription of farmers to the scheme and if needed, comprehensively modify the Yojana to make it attractive for the subscription by the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand chief minister

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him.Rawat submitted his resignation to Governo...

Swimming-Peaty says breaking records gives him biggest thrill

Britains Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he is driven by the prospect of dominating opponents and shattering world records rather than merely winning medals as he prepares for this years Tokyo Olympics.Peaty is the world ...

'Umbrella of stress' on GM staff, 2 years after plant closed

When General Motors ended a half-century of building cars in Ohios blue collar corner, 1,600 workers had to decide whether to accept the automakers offer to move to another factory.Those with enough seniority retired. A few started new care...

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021