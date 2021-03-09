Left Menu

'Light Detection and Ranging' survey begins for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

The aerial Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey to capture data for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has begun on Tuesday, informed Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:25 IST
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

The aerial Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey to capture data for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has begun on Tuesday, informed Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. "The Aerial LiDAR survey to capture data for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has begun. This study will help lay the ground work design for India's first high-speed rail line," the Minister said in a tweet.

The 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have trains operating at a speed of 320 km per hour, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The distance is expected to be covered in two to three hours and will cover 12 stations along the route. The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

