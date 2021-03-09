Left Menu

Siddaramaiah questions heavy excise duty on petrol and diesel

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:46 IST
Siddaramaiah questions heavy excise duty on petrol and diesel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the Centre for levying heavy excise duty on petrol and diesel which has fuelled the prices of essential commodities.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming the previous government for rise in fuel prices as it failed to make India self-reliant, Siddaramaiah said, ''You have been in power for the past seven years.Why could you not make India self-reliant in fuel?'' The Prime Minister had promised bringing 'Achche Din' but failed to live up to the promise, the leader of the opposition said in the Karnataka assembly.

''While the struggle for existence has aggravated with people rendering jobless, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed due to fuel prices,'' the Congress veteran said.

''What is the need for so much excise duty? The Manmohan Singh government had given subsidy but now there is no need for it.Yet, the prices are going up,'' he said.

Siddaramaiah claimed the basic value of petrol and diesel per litre is Rs 32.94 and Rs 34.10 respectively.

According to him, a Central excise duty of Rs 32.98 is levied on petrol and Rs 31.83 on diesel while the state further imposes 35 per cent and 24 per cent of sales tax on diesel and petrol respectively.

Around Rs three is charged as distribution commission and about 34 paise as delivery charge on each litre of petrol.

The Congress leader claimed that in 2013 when the UPA led by Manmohan Singh was at the Centre, per barrel crude oil price in the international market was USD 125.45, which came down to USD 46.18 per barrel in 2016, 49.88 in 2019, 54.77 in January 2021 and 64.56 in March 2021.

Despite the reduction, petrol prices have risen to Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the former chief minister said.PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3 to recoup its losses in the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.Among the biggest boosts to the SP 500 and the Nas...

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021