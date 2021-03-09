Al-Badre chief killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Sopore: Kashmir IGP

Chief of terrorist outfit Al-Badre Ganie Khwaja was killed in an ongoing encounter in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. "Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja (in pic) in an encounter just now. A big success", said Kumar today.

As per the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered and a search operation is on. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow", said the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It further added, "Encounter had started at Tujjar area of Sopore. Police and Army are on the job." (ANI)

