Public waiting for vaccine against Fuel price hike 'virus' given by BJP: Jaiveer Shergill

Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the 'virus' responsible for the rising fuel prices introduced by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

Updated: 09-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:50 IST
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Drawing an analogy between Coronavirus and fuel price rise, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the now the public is waiting for the vaccine to control the 'virus' responsible for the rising fuel prices introduced by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.

"People are paying a heavy price from their pocket of BJP's Pakoda-nomics. Is BJP waiting for fuel to reach Rs 200 before they would stop this loot? Till then, BJP conveniently and lazily ponders whether to bring GST under fuel or not," Shergill told ANI here. "LPG cylinder price and fuel price should be slashed by a minimum of 50 per cent so that immediate relief could be given to the public of the country. The entire nation is waiting for the vaccine against the price rise virus which has been injected by the BJP government into this nation," he added.

Earlier today, Parliament was adjourned till March 10 following repeated uproar by the Opposition in both Houses over rising fuel prices. Both the Houses will meet tomorrow at 11 am. Parliament faced repeated adjournments today following constant disruptions by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha, "To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far". (ANI)

