Left Menu

Delhi reports 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi reported 320 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,660 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:05 IST
Delhi reports 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 320 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,660 on Tuesday. According to the Delhi government, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,28,920 with 234 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Witnessing four new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,928. The case fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent. A total of 66,744 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 0.48 per cent, the government said.

India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue shortfall will affect import of nuclear fuel: DAE to parliament panel

The revenue shortfall for the Department of Atomic Energy in 2020-21 will affect the import of nuclear fuel for its power reactors and other important projects, its secretary has told a parliamentary panel.The Parliamentary Standing Committ...

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal gets first COVID vaccine shot

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Covid Hospital, Mumbai. The owner of steel-to-sports JSW Group took to microblogging site Twitter to announce his vaccination.Got my first dose of...

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Jungle, Sequoia, others invest $46 mln in insurance distributor Turtlemint

Online-based insurance advisor Turtlemint has raised USD 46 million about Rs 335 crore from a clutch of investors led by Jungle Ventures.Other investors in the latest round include GGV Capital, American Family Ventures, Mass Mutual Ventures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021