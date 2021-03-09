Delhi reports 320 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi reported 320 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,660 on Tuesday. According to the Delhi government, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,28,920 with 234 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Witnessing four new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,928. The case fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent. A total of 66,744 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 0.48 per cent, the government said.

India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

