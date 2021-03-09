Left Menu

Odisha deploys ODRAF teams to check forest fires in Simlipal

Odisha Government on Tuesday deployed Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams in Simlipal Forest Reserve, along with 100 additional fire squads and 700 fire blowers to check the ongoing forest fires.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:23 IST
Odisha deploys ODRAF teams to check forest fires in Simlipal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Government on Tuesday deployed Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams in Simlipal Forest Reserve, along with 100 additional fire squads and 700 fire blowers to check the ongoing forest fires. Informing about the steps taken by the state government to check the forest fires, Head of Special Task Force on Fire Management Sandeep Tripathi, said, "The state government has initiated a lot of measures to contain the ongoing forest fires in the state. As per the order of the Chief Minister to engage ODRAF team to render assistance to abate the forest fires across the state, ODRAF teams have already reached Similipal Tiger Reserve."

"The Chief Secretary of Odisha on Tuesday reviewed the forest fire situation with all the District Collectors, Superintendent of Police and Divisional Forest Officers and directed all the district level functionaries concerned to take all-out effort for the abatement of the fires," Tripathi added. "Also, he instructed to intensify night patrolling, attend fire alerts received in quickest possible time, be more attentive to attend forest fire noticed in hilly terrains, to prevent the further proliferation of fires," he added.

In order to tackle the situation in more effective way, the state government has decided to engage more manpower and equipment. The government to put an additional 100 squads besides 600 existing squads. Each squad comprises of 10 persons and a vehicle. Besides, additional 700 blowers are also being procured to put to work. "Due to continuous and quick action of the Field Staff, the numbers of fire points have shown considerable decrease as fire alerts on March 8 was 3258 from 6258 on March 7," Tripathi added.

As per Tripathi, More than 95 per cent of fire points located have been abated or attended during the last 24 hours of reporting. No damage to wildlife or human has been reported by the Field Staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge rules in favour of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit

A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryants widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriffs deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her hus...

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Covid-19: EC doubles broadcast time for political parties in 4 poll bound states, UT

Election Commission of India EIC on Tuesday decided to double broadcasttelecast time allotted to each recognized party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing Assembly e...

Revenue shortfall will affect import of nuclear fuel: DAE to parliament panel

The revenue shortfall for the Department of Atomic Energy in 2020-21 will affect the import of nuclear fuel for its power reactors and other important projects, its secretary has told a parliamentary panel.The Parliamentary Standing Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021