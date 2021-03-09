Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 9,927 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 9,927 fresh COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state reached 22,38,398.

Registering as many as 12,182 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total recovery count went up to 20,89,294. At present, the state has a total of 95,322 active cases.

The total death toll in the state stands at 52,556. As many as 15,388 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to 1,87,462, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 1,12,44,786, and the death toll stands at 1,57,930. A total of 1,08,99,394 recoveries, including 16,596 in the last 24 hours have been reported so far. (ANI)

