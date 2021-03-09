Left Menu

UP govt to purchase wheat directly from farmers under MSP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:33 IST
UP govt to purchase wheat directly from farmers under MSP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government will purchase wheat directly from farmers from April 1 to June 15 under the Minimum Support Price Scheme.

The wheat purchase will start from April 1 on the fixed minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,975 per quintal this year, Uttar Pradesh Food Commissioner Manish Chauhan said in an official statement.

For selling wheat, it will be mandatory for farmers to register on the website of the Department of Food, which has been started. Farmers can register themselves on their own or through cyber cafes and public convenience centres, he said.

He said a total of 6,000 purchasing centres are proposed this year, including those of the Food Department and other purchasing agencies, where wheat will be procured from farmers. The purchasing centres will operated from 9 am to 6 pm.

For the convenience of farmers, online token system has been arranged this year under which farmers will be able to get tokens for the sale of wheat at the purchasing centre as per their convenience, he said, adding that the geo tagging of the purchase centres is being done by the remote sensing application center to help farmers get the location and address of the centres easily.

For ensuring transparent procurement, wheat procurement will be done through 'Electronic Point of Purchase' and the facility of nominee has also been arranged for the convenience of the farmers.

If a farmer is unable to come to the purchasing centre himself, he can nominate a member of his family. The nominated member will have to be mentioned in the registration form. Aadhaar authentication of the nominated member will also be done, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge rules in favour of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit

A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryants widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriffs deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her hus...

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Covid-19: EC doubles broadcast time for political parties in 4 poll bound states, UT

Election Commission of India EIC on Tuesday decided to double broadcasttelecast time allotted to each recognized party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing Assembly e...

Revenue shortfall will affect import of nuclear fuel: DAE to parliament panel

The revenue shortfall for the Department of Atomic Energy in 2020-21 will affect the import of nuclear fuel for its power reactors and other important projects, its secretary has told a parliamentary panel.The Parliamentary Standing Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021