Thunderstorm with rain to occur in Delhi, NCR
Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:15 IST
Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur in the next two hours in Delhi and its adjoining areas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of West, North, Southwest Delhi, Jhajjar, Bawal during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, as per the Regional Meteorological Department in Delhi, the maximum temperature can go up to 32 degree Celsius. "A partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning" is likely in Delhi as per the Meteorological Department. (ANI)
