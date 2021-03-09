Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 118 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,90,884 and 8,82,670 people have recovered from the disease.

No death due to the disease was reported in the state in the last 24 hours and the toll remains at 7,176. The state has 1,038 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What is your sex? UK court rules against gov't in census row

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to change its guidance to people filling out the 2021 census to compel transgender people to give their legally recognised...

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.Indian Reserve Police IRP personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws house and opened indiscriminate fire follow...

Soccer-Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...

Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.The total number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021