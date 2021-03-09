Andhra Pradesh reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 8,90,884 and 8,82,670 people have recovered from the disease.

No death due to the disease was reported in the state in the last 24 hours and the toll remains at 7,176. The state has 1,038 active cases. (ANI)

