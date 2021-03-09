Left Menu

Boogie board fever: Silver-haired ladies cut loose on California surf

Californian grannies and retired mothers are living it up on boogie boards, riding the waves like kids away from the sunset. For these besties, there was no better way to celebrate International Women's Day on Monday than to surf away their blues together at Solana Beach, California.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:15 IST
Boogie board fever: Silver-haired ladies cut loose on California surf

Californian grannies and retired mothers are living it up on boogie boards, riding the waves like kids away from the sunset.

For these besties, there was no better way to celebrate International Women's Day on Monday than to surf away their blues together at Solana Beach, California. "It's exhilarating. There is nothing like being in the water, getting wet, getting cold and loving it," said 75-year-old Patti Fitchen.

"Look at these great women," chimed in Christa Stahl, 85, a boogie boarder for almost 20 years. "Nobody's worried about their hair and makeup or how much weight they've gained or lost, they're just real, you know, it's really been special." The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was founded by Fran Dyer and friends after she retired and moved to the area.

"We're not raising children anymore," Dyer said. "Some of us are retired and we need new friends and we need activities. And I'm 74. I want to be busy every minute." For Stahl, riding the waves on her belly is bliss after 85 years of ups and downs.

"To find something to do that makes you forget all that and feel optimistic, I think that's the toughest part," she said. International Women's Day has been recognized since the early 1900's to inspire women and acknowledge their contributions, according to the International Women's Day website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What is your sex? UK court rules against gov't in census row

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to change its guidance to people filling out the 2021 census to compel transgender people to give their legally recognised...

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.Indian Reserve Police IRP personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws house and opened indiscriminate fire follow...

Soccer-Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...

Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.The total number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021