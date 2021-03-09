Left Menu

Bundelkhand Expressway to be completed by November: Yogi Adityanath

The work of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be completed by November this year, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

ANI | Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:20 IST
Bundelkhand Expressway to be completed by November: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The work of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be completed by November this year, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The Chief Minister inspected the construction work of the bridge on the Yamuna River of the expressway in Jalaun district on Tuesday. He said construction of 120 km road has already been completed by and about 50 per cent of work has been completed.

"After Bundelkhand Expressway is completed, it will ensure socio-economic development of the area... By the end of November, the entire construction work will be finished... The total length of the Expressway project is 296 kilometers, out of which the construction of the 120 km road has been completed by UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority within a year," the Chief Minister said. He said Bundelkhand Expressway will pave the way for development for the Bundelkhand region and it will become a major center of tourism.

"The farmers gave their fields for this expressway and supported the government. The government is providing adequate water for irrigation through the Panchanad scheme to the farmers," Yogi Adityanath said. The 296-kilometre long Expressway will provide a four-lane access-controlled route in Uttar Pradesh. It will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

The state government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun. This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of the Bundelkhand region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What is your sex? UK court rules against gov't in census row

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to change its guidance to people filling out the 2021 census to compel transgender people to give their legally recognised...

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.Indian Reserve Police IRP personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws house and opened indiscriminate fire follow...

Soccer-Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...

Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.The total number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021