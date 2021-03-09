Left Menu

Govt adopting tactics to break farmers protest: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:26 IST
Govt adopting tactics to break farmers protest: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday alleged that the government was adopting tactics to break the ongoing protests over the new agri laws but has been unable to do so because of farmers' unity.

Addressing a 'panchayat' at Bhatta Parsaul in Greater Noida, Chaudhary also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he talks about Rs 2,000 support to farmers but never mentions how his government was taking back more from the people with inflated price of fuel, fertilisers and LPG.

''The sentiments of all farmers in the country are with the ongoing protest against the new farm laws. The government has been adopting all tactics to break this movement but has not been able to do so because of the unity of the farmers," Chaudhary said.

He claimed that the three new laws, which have triggered the massive protest at Delhi's borders since November 2020, would "destroy" farmers and batted for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"If these laws are enacted, then nobody would be able to save the farmers from destruction," the RLD vice-president said, addressing a crowd of hundreds.

An agitation at Bhatta Parsaul village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district 10 years ago had eventuated in the then UPA-led central government coming up with a new land acquisition legislation over a colonial-era law.

Taking a jibe at the Centre's PM Kisan scheme (under which a farmer gets Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts), Chaudhary said, ''He (Modi) never talks about how his government was taking back more from the people in the form of increased price of diesel, petrol, LPG, fertilizers, manures, etc.'' Talking about the contentious laws, Chaudhary said he was not against participation of the private sector in farming but doubted the new laws.

"In fact, I want that the people of the private sector should buy crops from the farmers but the way these laws have been made, it does not look like they will benefit the farmers," he said, and asked the gathering if they were getting rates for their crops as per the MSP.

Questioning the intent of the Centre, he claimed PM Modi had in a similar manner taken the decision for enforcing a lockdown that resulted in problems to labourers, small traders and service sector people.

''PM Modi had imposed a lockdown without any discussion after which small businessmen, labourers and service class people were ruined but at the same time, big people benefited,'' he claimed.

"These new laws will also make these big people more powerful," he claimed.

