Left Menu

Vision of USD 5 trillion economy can be achieved via active collaboration of public, pvt sector: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that to achieve India's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy it is imperative to strike a right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare which can only be achieved through active collaboration between public and private sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:34 IST
Vision of USD 5 trillion economy can be achieved via active collaboration of public, pvt sector: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while chairing National Workshop with States and Union Territories on Asset Monetization organised by the NITI Aayog through virtual conference. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that to achieve India's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy it is imperative to strike a right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare which can only be achieved through active collaboration between public and private sector. The Finance Minister was heading the National Workshop with States and Union Territories on Asset Monetization organised by the NITI Aayog through a virtual conference in the national capital today.

Sitharaman during the meeting underlined the Union government's resolve for value creation and improvement in productivity of brownfield infrastructure assets through innovative instruments. "Materialising India's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy, while striking the right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare, can only be achieved through active collaboration between the public and private sector," the Minister said.

The monetisation of Central Public Sector Enterprises assets is based on the principle of value creation for the government and investors and would bring about a paradigm shift in infrastructure. "Asset Monetisation needs to be viewed not just as a funding mechanism, but as an overall strategy for bringing about a paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation and maintenance," she said.

The Finance Minister observed that asset monetisation is based on the principle of Value Creation for the Government and Investors. Our vision for Infrastructure is ultimately of, for and by our States, without whose collaboration, holistic development of infrastructure is neither feasible nor impactful. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What is your sex? UK court rules against gov't in census row

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to change its guidance to people filling out the 2021 census to compel transgender people to give their legally recognised...

Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu

A policeman allegedly killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after a spat in Jammu on Tuesday night, officials said.Indian Reserve Police IRP personnel Rajender Kumar reached his in-laws house and opened indiscriminate fire follow...

Soccer-Noble extends West Ham deal for one final season at London side

West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...

Turkey logs 13,755 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 6

Turkey recorded 13,755 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 6, more than week after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic.The total number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021