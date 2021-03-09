Left Menu

SIT formed to probe MP Delkar's death case: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:45 IST
SIT formed to probe MP Delkar's death case: Maharashtra Home Minister
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar. "MP Mohan Delkar wrote the name of Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and held him responsible with many others in his suicide note. He committed suicide in Mumbai because if he would have committed suicide in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he wouldn't get justice," Deshmukh said.

"Today his family met us and told us that Maharashtra government must conduct fair probe, they should get security as they are fearing for our lives. We (state govt) have constituted an SIT in this case," the State's Home Minister added. The body of Mohan Delkar, independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive last month.

A long suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered from his room.The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This must be the 'decade of action' on climate change, John Kerry says

This years United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland must kick-start a decade of action to address the environmental crisis, U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to European Union headquarters in Brus...

Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on March 18 -TASS cites foreign ministry

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow later this month, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday, but the U.S. State Department did not confirm American attendance.The TASS report comes after the United States shared with A...

Key U.S. lawmaker questions May deadline for troop pullout from Afghanistan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Tuesday a May 1 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan may have to be reconsidered because the Taliban are not meeting their commitments under a 2020 peace...

EU representative summoned by UK in vaccine row -The Sun

A representative of the EUs delegation in Britain has been summoned by London after European Council President Charles Michel said the country has an outright ban on exports of COVID-19 shots, The Sun newspaper reported. Foreign minister Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021