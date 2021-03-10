Piers Morgan to leave ITV's Good Morning Britain -report

Presenter Piers Morgan is to leave ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday.

Britain's media regulator has launched a probe into Monday's episode of the programme after receiving complaints about comments made by Morgan in the wake of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

