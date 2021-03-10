Piers Morgan to leave ITV's Good Morning Britain -report

Piers Morgan to leave ITV's Good Morning Britain -reportReuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 00:00 IST
Presenter Piers Morgan is to leave ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday.
Britain's media regulator has launched a probe into Monday's episode of the programme after receiving complaints about comments made by Morgan in the wake of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
