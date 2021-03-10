FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquarters

FBI releases video of suspect who planted pipe bombs at DNC, RNC headquartersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 02:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:10 IST
The FBI stepped up its search for a suspect who on Jan. 5 planted explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., releasing a new video on Tuesday and calling on the public to watch it and submit any tips that may lead to the person's arrest.
