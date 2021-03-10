More than 49 mln people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview, CBS says

More than 49 mln people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview, CBS saysReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 04:50 IST
More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, U.S. television network CBS said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry
- Oprah Winfrey's
- Meghan
- Britain
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Dr Hibbert from 'The Simpsons' will no longer be voiced by Harry Shearer
Harry Belafonte's virtual birthday party: Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Buttigieg added to attendees list
Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince,' says he didn't walk away
Prince Harry shares when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' for him
I left Britain to escape toxic press, Prince Harry says