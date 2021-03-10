ZunRoof, solar startup based in Gurugram, is contributing up to 15% of all the solar net meters installed in Delhi

Out of the 1805 solar net meters installed in Delhi, ZunRoof has installed more than 300 solar net meters, claiming the top spot as an individual contributor to the residential adoption in Delhi NCR region.

Till date, BSES discoms have installed over 3,000 rooftop solar net metering connections with a connected solar load of 106 MWP (Megawatt peak). An analysis of the data shows that the highest number of rooftop solar net metering connections are in the domestic segment (1,805), showed the data. ZunRoof is the leading solar energy startup in India. It is creating waves by focusing on the residential solar segment by providing best on-grid solar solutions.

Along with the lion's share of ZunRoof in Delhi NCR region, the four-year-old startup is expanding in other geographies rapidly. ZunRoof has already helped 1000 households in Gujarat to go solar by installing 1000 solar rooftops in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

Solar segment is widely divided in commercial, residential and industrial scales where the sizes and complexities of projects vary a lot. Residential solar segment is especially tough to penetrate given the individual customer's need to be educated about the solar setup and feasibility of having a solar energy harnessing unit on the rooftops.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have been aggressively promoting rooftop solar in South, West, East and Central Delhi. According to the latest data from BSES DISCOMs, over 1805 out of 3000 rooftop solar net metering connections have been set up in the residential segment in the Delhi NCR region which amounts to nearly 23MWp of energy load created purely at the households of the capital.

Pranesh Chaudhary, founder of ZunRoof said: ''Potential of the residential solar energy segment is immense and we are observing great satisfaction from our solar households who have been using solar rooftops to save money on their electricity bills. But the common customer needs to be educated about the benefits of solar energy emphasizing the ease of adoption and immediate monetary savings achieved by installing solar rooftops.'' About ZunRoof ZunRoof was started by two IITians, Pranesh Chaudhary and Sushant Sachan, who had the dream to make every Indian home solar in 2016. Today, ZunRoof has installed 4500 solar rooftops across 75 cities of India and is determined to grow the whole residential solar market by educating the customers about the benefits of solar rooftops.

