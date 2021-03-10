Left Menu

Sachin Vaze to be transferred from Crime Branch to ensure impartial probe in Mansukh Hiren case: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:47 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case. "Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in Mansukh Hiren death case" said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, BJP members shout slogans as the home minister announces the transfer of Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch, demand his suspension and arrest. Amid the ruckus, proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also moved a motion of breach of privilege against Anil Deshmukh "As demanded by opposition yesterday Sachin Waze is being removed from CIU and will be transferred to other departments," said senior cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

