Sopore encounter: Al-Badr chief neutralised, 2 terrorists escaped

Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter Sopore yesterday, said Vijay Kumar Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:51 IST
Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter Sopore yesterday, said Vijay Kumar Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday. "Sopore Police got the information that Ganie Khwaja and two of his assistants are hiding in Sopore. A cordon was laid. The Army and CRPF then joined the operation and Ganie Khwaja was killed. We have received information that two terrorists managed to escape while cordon was being laid," he further said.

The IGP said Ganie Khwaja went for training to Pakistan in 2000 and returned to India in 2002. "He was active for 5 years in Baramulla, North Kashmir. He was arrested by Police in 2007 and was jailed. He was released in 2008. He worked as an overground worker for militants from 2008 to December 2017. In January 2018, he became active again. After August 2019, he left Hizbul Mujahudheen and became the chief of Al-Badr," he said.

"Many boys were inducted to terrorist ranks and put to work at Shopian and Pulwama by him. Many Al-Badr terrorists who were killed are connected to him," he added. The police also said that Ganie Khwaja used to receive new terrorist groups coming from Pakistan and then relocate them to North and South Kashmir.

As per the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered in the search after the encounter. (ANI)

